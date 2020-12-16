Nigeria Needs Security Not Yoruba Presidency – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that Nigeria needs security more than determining who will become president in 2023.

Makinde mocked those whom he says are going around the country with their ambition for presidency.

He said this through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, when he handover of 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, Amotekun.

Makinde said, “I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria. It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need.”

The governor’s statement apparently points towards APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has been making moves towards the 2023 Presidency.

Hailing Amotekun, Makinde said that the impact of the corps is being felt across the state.

“If we cannot get state police now, this country will get there. We have community policing, but we need to do better than that. But, in the absence of the state police, we have our own Amotekun Corps and the operatives are doing very well, “ he added.