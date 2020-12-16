Liverpool Vs Tottenham: Why Mourinho Is A Top Manager – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed why Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho is one of the top managers in the world.

Klopp said that the result over style attitude places Mourinho in the list of top managers.

Both men last faced each other when Mourinho was still manager at Manchester United. The game ended 3-1 at A field and led to Mourinho’s sack.

The managers will meet again on Wednesday at Anfield.

“I don’t think you can compare the last game of Man United with how they play now. From a confidence level, that’s completely different,” said Klopp.

“With the very long time Jose Mourinho has been successful in the football business, he played pretty much all different systems, and a lot of different styles.

“As a coach, you always have to adapt to the quality you have, and mix it up with the idea you have. That’s one of the best skills of Jose.

“In the end, it’s all about getting results – and maybe that’s the best skill of Jose!

“In the decisive moments, he’s not bothered about style, only about results, and that makes him one of the most successful, if not the most successful, managers around.

“I respect that a lot.”