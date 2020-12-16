Lampard, Santo Speak As Wolves Beat Chelsea 2-1

Managers Nuno Santo and Frank Lampard have reacted to the 2-1 outcome of the game between Wolves and Chelsea.

Chelsea went into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Everton.

Speaking after the Premier League encounter, Lampard said that Chelsea lost the game because it failed to maintain its performance.

“Performance is what gives you results. We were playing very well, on a long unbeaten run and then maybe the lads think ‘we’re playing well’,” Lampard told a post-match press conference.

“The minute you think you’re playing well, things like this can happen.

“If you’re not playing well which we weren’t tonight, hang on to the 1-0. Play, control the game, and don’t allow counter attacks like we did.”

Santo on his own part hailed his side for the performance that got them the victory.

“We reacted well,” Nuno Santo told the press after the match.

“I think we were always in the game. We were well organised and second-half we played really well.”