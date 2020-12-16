Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes’ List Of World’s Highest-paid Celebrities In 2020

Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020, followed by her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West.
The Make-up mogul, 23, earned $590 million following the massive earnings from the sale of 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty, according to Forbes.
Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, raked in $170 million in large part due to his Yeezy clothing and sneaker deal with Adidas.
The list shows that world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019.
The rest of the top 10 on the Forbes list is comprised largely of athletes, with five of the eight earning their riches through sports salaries.
Tennis legend, Roger Federer takes the third spot overall with $106.3 million in earnings, largely from endorsement deals, including a 10-year $300 million deal with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo.
Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo took fourth place with $105 million, most of which comes from his $64 million annual salary with Juventus.
His arch rival, Lionel Messi, came in fifth with $104 million, earning $80 million a year from Barcelona along with other endorsement deals.
Filmmaker, Tyler Perry took sixth place on the list with $97 million, most of his earnings came from his “Madea” film franchise. He also opened the 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta last year and struck a deal with Viacom to own 25% of streaming service BET+.
Perry is followed by another soccer star Neymar in seventh place with $95.5 million, who has a five-year contract worth $350 million.
Here are the top 25 highest-paid celebs of 2020, according to Forbes:
1. Kylie Jenner — $590 million
2. Kanye West — $170 million
3. Roger Federer — $106.3 million
4. Cristiano Ronaldo — $105 million
5. Lionel Messi — $104 million
6. Tyler Perry — $97 million
7. Neymar — $95.5 million
8. Howard Stern — $90 million
9. LeBron James — $88.2 million
10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — $87.5 million
11. Rush Limbaugh — $85 million
12. Ellen DeGeneres — $84 million
13. Bill Simmons — $82.5 million
14. Elton John — $81 million
15. James Patterson — $80 million
16. Stephen Curry — $74.5 million
17. Ariana Grande — $72 million
18. Ryan Reynolds — $71.5 million
19. Gordon Ramsay — $70 million
20. The Jonas Brothers — $68.5 million
21. The Chainsmokers — $68 million
22. Dr. Phil McGraw — $65.5 million
23. Ed Sheeran — $64 million
24. Kevin Durant — $63.9 million
25. Taylor Swift — $63.5 million
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.