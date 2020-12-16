Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes’ List Of World’s Highest-paid Celebrities In 2020

Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020, followed by her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West.

The Make-up mogul, 23, earned $590 million following the massive earnings from the sale of 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty, according to Forbes.

Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, raked in $170 million in large part due to his Yeezy clothing and sneaker deal with Adidas.

The list shows that world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019.

The rest of the top 10 on the Forbes list is comprised largely of athletes, with five of the eight earning their riches through sports salaries.

Tennis legend, Roger Federer takes the third spot overall with $106.3 million in earnings, largely from endorsement deals, including a 10-year $300 million deal with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo.

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo took fourth place with $105 million, most of which comes from his $64 million annual salary with Juventus.

His arch rival, Lionel Messi, came in fifth with $104 million, earning $80 million a year from Barcelona along with other endorsement deals.

Filmmaker, Tyler Perry took sixth place on the list with $97 million, most of his earnings came from his “Madea” film franchise. He also opened the 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta last year and struck a deal with Viacom to own 25% of streaming service BET+.

Perry is followed by another soccer star Neymar in seventh place with $95.5 million, who has a five-year contract worth $350 million.

Here are the top 25 highest-paid celebs of 2020, according to Forbes:

1. Kylie Jenner — $590 million

2. Kanye West — $170 million

3. Roger Federer — $106.3 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo — $105 million

5. Lionel Messi — $104 million

6. Tyler Perry — $97 million

7. Neymar — $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern — $90 million

9. LeBron James — $88.2 million

10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — $87.5 million

11. Rush Limbaugh — $85 million

12. Ellen DeGeneres — $84 million

13. Bill Simmons — $82.5 million

14. Elton John — $81 million

15. James Patterson — $80 million

16. Stephen Curry — $74.5 million

17. Ariana Grande — $72 million

18. Ryan Reynolds — $71.5 million

19. Gordon Ramsay — $70 million

20. The Jonas Brothers — $68.5 million

21. The Chainsmokers — $68 million

22. Dr. Phil McGraw — $65.5 million

23. Ed Sheeran — $64 million

24. Kevin Durant — $63.9 million

25. Taylor Swift — $63.5 million