Katsina Kidnap A Recurring Nightmare, Says Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to the abduction of over 300 students of a school in Kankara, Katsina State.

The students were last week abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

Reacting to the news, Okonjo-Iweala described it as a recurring nightmare.

She urged the authorities to do everything needed to see to the rescue of the students.

She wrote on Twitter: “The abduction of more than 300 school boys in Katsina is heartbreaking. What a recurring nightmare.

“My heart goes out to the families of the missing boys. The authorities must do all possible to #BringBackOurBoys! Those using our children as pawns must be held accountable!”