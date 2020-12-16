Johnny Drille Opens Up On Crazy Things He Did For Love

Mavin Records artiste, Johnny Drille has opened up on some of the crazy things he has done because of love.

Johnny Drille revealed that he once trekked for two hours just to know where a girl he had feelings for live.

He also revealed how he fell in love with a girl when he was in primary five.

He then revealed the “highest” he’s gone for love.

He wrote: “The highest I’ve done for love was to refuse two shows one weekend because I’d already made plans to hang out with one woman.

“I too like woman.”

