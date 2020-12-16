Insecurity: Why Senate Appears To Be Silent – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the lawmakers will continue to engage the executive arm of government towards solving the security situation in Nigeria.

Lawan who had earlier advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs said that the Senate is worried about insecurity in Nigeria.

He said this as his conclusion at a plenary on the recent kidnappings across the country.

“There’s nothing more important for the government to do than securing the lives of citizens of this country, and at all times,” Lawan said.

“As a parliament, we should never get tired of talking about issues that affect our people. We have our own limitations because of the structure of how governance must be carried out, but we must never get tired of reporting what is happening to our people.

“I believe that we should think outside the box. What are those new things that we need to say to bring everybody to the table for the kind of action we believe in the Senate and, indeed the National Assembly, that should be taken.

“We are part of government, but we have a specialized function, and all these things that we appear to be worried about that nothing has been done is because of the function that we have been appropriated to by the Constitution. But it doesn’t mean we are wasting our time.

“We should continue to engage with the Executive arm of government until the appropriate actions are taken, because that is what we are expected to do as a Parliament,” the Senate President said.