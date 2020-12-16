Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Sacked Ihejirika As COAS

Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why he sacked the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, during his time as president.
Jonathan said that Ihejirika was sacked because he was not doing the right thing.
He said this during a book launch ceremony held in his honour in Abuja.
“He mentioned my removing the Chief of Army Staff, General Ihejirika and said that because there was so much pressure on me from the north, it was not pressured,” Jonathan said.
“If somebody is doing what is right, even if you want to hit my head, and split my head, I will not (sack the person).”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.