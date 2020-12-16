Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Sacked Ihejirika As COAS

Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why he sacked the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, during his time as president.

Jonathan said that Ihejirika was sacked because he was not doing the right thing.

He said this during a book launch ceremony held in his honour in Abuja.

“He mentioned my removing the Chief of Army Staff, General Ihejirika and said that because there was so much pressure on me from the north, it was not pressured,” Jonathan said.

“If somebody is doing what is right, even if you want to hit my head, and split my head, I will not (sack the person).”