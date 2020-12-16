FG orders telcos to block SIMs without NINs December 30

The Federal Government has said that all SIM cards not tied to the National Identity Number will be blocked as from December 30.

This was reached at a meeting of stakeholders in the communications industry organized by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

According to the spokesperson of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, the meeting goes in line with an earlier suspension of the registeration of new SIM cards.

He demanded “Operators to require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Numbers to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020). After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.”