Chelsea Lacks Experience To Win Premier League – Scholes

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has said that he doesn’t think Chelsea will win the English Premier League title this season.
According to him, the team lacks the much needed experience to compete among the likes of Manchester City and Champions Liverpool.
Scholes said this in reaction to the 2-1 defeat Chelsea suffered against Wolves on Tuesday.
He said: “I just think there is a lack of creativity on the pitch. (N’Golo) Kante does what he does brilliantly well. He’s got two young players next to him in Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.
“Who I think will be sensational players, but that’s why I don’t think they’ll win the league this year. It’s a bit early for them they’ll be up there, close to Manchester City and Liverpool I just don’t think they are that ready.
“But in a year’s time with a bit of experience, know-how bit more quality they’ll be up there challenging.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.