Tems Goes On Hunger Strike To Force Release From Ugandan Detention

Singer Tems has gone on a hunger strike to demand her release from detention in Uganda where she’s being held for breaking COVID-19 restriction rules.

Tems and Omah Lay were both arrested after they held a concert in the country. They’ve both been arraigned in court and will be held in detention till December 16, 2020.

A video taken at the court showed a woman pleading with Tems to jettison her hunger strike and eat.

“It’s my body….what if l want to die, then you don’t have a say. I don’t want to eat..you can’t be forcing food down my throat. I have not eaten for the past 24 hours and l won’t eat for the next 48 hours,” she could be heard saying.