Stop Blaming Security Agencies For Insecurity – DSS

Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, has urged Nigerians to stop blaming security agencies for insecurity in Nigeria.

Bichi said that what the security agencies need at the moment is support from the Nigerian masses.

He said this while speaking at the Security and Emergency Awards, SEMA 2020.

“We call on Nigerians to support security agencies and the government.

“Security is no longer for government and security agencies; there is a need for collaborative efforts and partnerships.

“You continue to stay in your comfort zones and continue to blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need have you brought it?

“All those bad people are part of our communities; they live in our neighbourhoods. If you know one, tell the security agencies about him.

“If you have not done all these, it’s time for us to have a rethink; it’s time for us to rededicate ourselves to building a country that is devoid of any insecurity,” he stated.