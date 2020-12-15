Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo Named In France Football’s All Time 11

Former Real Madrid players, Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo, have been named in the France Football’s All Time 11.

The strikers landed spots in the line-up voted for the usual Ballon d’Or panel (170 experts from across the world).

Lining up alongside Cristiano, who takes his place on the left wing, and centre forward Ronaldo, are Yashin, Cafú, Beckenbauer, Maldini, Matthäus, Xavi, Pelé, Maradona and Messi.

Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer (451 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo turned out 438 times for the club between 2009 and 2018.

During the course of his nine-season stint, he lifted 16 pieces of silverware (four European Cups, three Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, a pair of league titles, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo played for Real Madrid between 2002 and 2007. The Brazilian frontman notched 104 goals in 177 outings and secured an Intercontinental Cup crown, two league titles and a Spanish Super Cup.