Ronaldo Excited As He Gets Named In France Football’s All Time 11

Juventus star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the France Football’s All Time 11.

Also included in the list is his rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario is also included in the list.

Reacting to the news, Ronaldo said that the players who made the France Football’s All Time all deserve his respect.

The former Real Madrid man tweeted: “I’m very honoured to be part of France Football’s All Time 11. What an amazing Dream Team… They all deserve my respect and admiration and I’m obviously proud to be amongst such extraordinary players. Thank you!”