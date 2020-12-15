Putin Congratulates Joe Biden On Winning U.S. Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, one day after the electoral college confirmed that the former vice president won the 270 electoral votes required to unseat President Donald Trump.

Putin had refused to congratulate Biden until the electoral college had gathered to confirm the result, and was the only major world leader not to do so.

But according to Russia’s state news agency Tass, the strongman president sent Biden a telegram Monday to offer his best wishes.

Tass cited a Kremlin press service statement that read: “The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Joseph Biden on the occasion of the victory in the presidential elections of the United States of America.”

“In the telegram, Putin wished the president-elect every success,” the Kremlin statement said, quoting Putin as saying: “For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you.”

Putin “expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, bearing special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing,” according to the statement. – Newsweek