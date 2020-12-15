Police Deny Escape Of 19 Kidnappers, Armed Robbers In Calabar

The Police Command in Cross River State has denied the escape of 19 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers from its custody in Calabar.

Report of an escape had surfaced after the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, paraded suspected car thieves, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists etc.

Clearing the air, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said that it was only seven detainees that escaped and not the paraded suspects.

He said, “The attention of the Commissioner of Police has been drawn to an unverified report that 19 armed robbers and kidnappers escaped from Police custody

“It is on the basis that the Commissioner of Police wishes to updates the general public. On the 13th December 2020 at about 5am, 7 detainees who were in the custody of the Command for serious offences escaped from the cell

“However, 3 died in the process of escaping while one was re-arrested.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to apprehend others. By this, the Command will not renege but have resolved to confront all forms of criminality no matter their forms” he added.