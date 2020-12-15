OPINION: Reaction From Nigerians To Omah Lay, Tems Arrest Shows How Depraved We Are

Nigeria’s Twitter was bombarded with posts slamming the Ugandan authorities for arresting singers Omah Lay and Tems. Both singers had performed at a concert in Uganda which broke all COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Before their performance, music artistes in Uganda had been barred from staging concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, Omah Lay and Tems who have not been allowed to perform in Nigeria due to the pandemic felt there was nothing wrong doing so in Uganda. Such could be their decision as long as money is involved.

Their love for money made them to disregard the health of the Ugandans whom the concert exposed to COVID-19. This I believe is the reason why they were arrested by the authorities.

Where Nigerians went wrong

Despite clear evidence that the singers violated the laws in Uganda, Nigeria believes the country ought to release them without consequence. Nigerians have become so depraved that they think every other country is like them in lawlessness. How do you think Ugandan artistes will feel if Omah Lay and Tems who are foreigners go scotfree for breaking the law which they have been obeying?

Twitter users are also trying to paint a picture that Omah Lay and Tems are innocent and that it is the concert organizers that should be held responsible. Look, the organizers deserve what they are facing, so do the Nigerian singers. They both collaborated to throw a show for money at the expense of the life of Ugandans. They don’t care whose ox is gored as long as they cash out from it. That is wickedness which the depraved Nigerians can’t see.

As soon as both singers were arraigned in court, Nigerians started sharing pictures to show that Ugandans also break the restriction laws. That’s another level of depravity. It’s like getting caught doing a foul act then turning around to wonder why others engaged in same act were not arrested. Look, don’t engage in something bad to avoid being used as a scape goat. You must be a very wicked person to think you should be allowed to break the law because others are doing it.

Was it not a few months ago Funke Akindele was arraigned in court in Nigeria for breaking the COVID-19 restriction law? She was sentenced to prove that Nigeria is not a lawless country. But we want Uganda to do disregard their own laws just because our demigod celebrities are involved.

Look, no matter how you try to play it down, Omah Lay and Tems broke the law in Uganda. Don’t even try to say they were ignorant. They were fully aware, except if you want to tell me that they just crawled out from under a rock without knowing anything about COVID-19. They knew about COVID-19 restrictions because it is very much in Nigeria and has prevented them from holding shows. So, don’t say it never crossed their mind that the same restrictions could be in Uganda.

Take a look at the picture below which Omah Lay shared from the concert in Uganda. That is a super spreader event. Someone from the concert might go home with COVID-19 and infect his grandma or neighbour who will end up dieing. This will happen while Omah Lay’s bank account swells to the point of buying Mercedes Benz to pepper the remnant of fools on Instagram.

We are now in a generation that is full of itself, which never allows room for reasoning, and always ready to attack the words of wisdom. A generation that has no regard for the law of God will not have any regard for the law of the land. Yet we wonder why things don’t work in our country despite all out prayers

Proverbs 28:9 KJV

He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination.