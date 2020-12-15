Mino Raiola Speaks On Pogba Leaving Man United In January

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has said that it is unlikely that the French international will leave Manchester United this January.

Recall that Raiola recently said that Pogba wants to leave the English Premier League side.

The former Juventus man is heavily linked with a return to Italy. He’s also highly sorted after by Real Madrid.

A deal which is expected to take place in the January transfer window has been played down by Raiola.

“When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive.

“In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let’s see what happens,” Raiola said.