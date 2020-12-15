Messi Reacts As He Gets Named In France Football All Time 11

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has reacted to the inclusion of his name in the France Football’s All Time 11 squad.

Other players in the list include Lev Yashin, Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, Xavi, Lothar Matthaus, Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazario.

Appreciating the honour, Messi took to social media to congratulate the other player included in the list.

“For me, it’s an honour to have been included in the XI of the Ballon d’Or Dream Team,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“I want to say thank you for selecting me and also congratulate all the players that were chosen in both teams and all the nominees.

“Here are some true legends in that list!!!”