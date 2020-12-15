Messi Reacts As He Gets Named In France Football All Time 11

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has reacted to the inclusion of his name in the France Football’s All Time 11 squad.
Other players in the list include Lev Yashin, Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, Xavi, Lothar Matthaus, Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazario.
Appreciating the honour, Messi took to social media to congratulate the other player included in the list.
“For me, it’s an honour to have been included in the XI of the Ballon d’Or Dream Team,” Messi wrote on Instagram.
“I want to say thank you for selecting me and also congratulate all the players that were chosen in both teams and all the nominees.
“Here are some true legends in that list!!!”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.