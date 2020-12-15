Malawian Pastor Godwin Maere Leaked Nude Pictures With Female Reverend

There was chaos after a Malawian pastor of the Baptist church , Godwin Maere, who is having an affair outside his marriage, had embarrassing pictures of himself with an unidentified female CCAP Reverend from Mzimba leaked.
The affair was revealed through the pictures circulating on social media showing the Reverend’s partner who was posing half n_aked with Maere.
Details of what really triggered the pictures to be leaked are unknown.
However many social media commentators have already concluded that the two pastors slept together behind close doors at the church conference.
Below is the picture that leaked.
