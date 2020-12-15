Katsina Kidnap Is A Slap On President Buhari – Wole Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has said that the kidnap of hundreds of students by bandits in Katsina is a slap on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The students were kidnapped from a Government Science School in Kankara, Katsina State, last week.

Reacting to the news, Soyinka said that it is another indication that the president is not in charge of this country.

His statement read, “It is merely the latest in the serial stinging slaps across the face of the nation, and it draws blood from every sensing citizen. Over five years since Chibok, we have yet to anticipate, and to guard against a repeat. We continue to hand over innocent wards cheaply, en masse, to the agents of darkness and despair.”

He said that the country need to realize that it is at war which requires drastic measures.

“A government refuses to accept that, as indicated several times over, the nation is at war. At war within itself, and that it requires drastic measures, away from spasmodic responses after the dread deed, if there is any will left over to salvage what is left of nationhood,” he said.

Soyinka added that Nigeria’s structural existence needs to be overhauled.

“What is tragically demonstrated daily in all departments of citizen survival is the need to overhaul the nation’s structural existence – beginning, obviously, with the imperative of guaranteeing that very existence,” he said.