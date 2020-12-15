Femi Fani-Kayode Has Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network

Former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the Eastern Security Network established by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The security outfit was set up last week in the Southeast to rid the region of terrorism perpetrated by herdsmen.

Reacting to the development, Femi Fani-Kayode hailed the men who volunteered for the job without getting paid.

He tweeted: “I am impressed with @MaziNnamdiKanu‘s Eastern Security Network. An army of volunteers that fights for the freedom,protection & preservation of its people without pay is far more dangerous &powerful than an army of ill-motivated professional soldiers with a corrupt & cowardly.”

He urged leaders of the South South, Middle Best and the North to emulate the Southeast which emulated the Southwest which has the Amotekun Western Nigeria Security Network.

“I salute the courage of those behind the Eastern Security Network initiative just as I salute the courage of those that established Amotekun for the South West. I urge the leaders &people of the Middle Belt,South-South &the North to set up similar regional security outfits to secure their lives and properties against the bandits, terrorists, murderous fanatics and men of blood and violence that have plagued our land and that wish to wipe us all from the face of the earth,” he added.