Expose Government Officials Making It Difficult To Do Business – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the private sector to expose government officials making it difficult for people to do business in Nigeria.

Osinbajo said that the role of the government is to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive which is why it created the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Trade and Convention Centre.

He said, “I think that one of the drawbacks that we have had in improving the business environment is really with respect to how we regulate small businesses.

“So, for example in Abuja, I hear very frequently, small businesses who talk about the kind of problems that they experience, either with fumigation licences, or one licence or the other. All manner of constraints, which ideally should not occur.”

Osinbajo added, “The private sector must work very actively with us in ensuring that we are policemen and women of the regulations.

“A time has come for us to have a chamber of commerce, paying attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation. You must call out government officials who are making it difficult for people to do business.”