Electoral College: Biden Tells Trump To Concede Defeat

US President-elect Joe Biden has told President Donald Trump to concede defeat after losing the November 3 US election.

The Democrat told Trump to stop grandstanding and allow the will of the people prevail.

Biden said this after he was confirmed winner of the election by the electoral college.

He also stated that the country’s democracy had been “pushed, tested and threatened” but “proved to be resilient, true and strong”.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago, and we now know that nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame.

“This is the biggest voter turn out in the history of the United States of America.

“The number is so big that this election now ranks the clearest demonstration of the true will of the American people.

“Together, Vice President-elect Harris and I earned 306 electoral votes, well exceeding the 270 electoral votes needed to secure victory

“Three hundred and six electoral votes is the same number of electoral votes that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence received when they won in 2016.

“At the time, President Trump called the electoral college a landslide. And I respectfully suggest he does so now,” the president-elect said.