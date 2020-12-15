The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that COVID-19 will kill more personalities in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele aid that those whom the virus will target are those making Nigeria go backward.

The clergyman also gave some prophecies about elections in Nigeria.

He said, “COVID-19 is ready to kill more people that are making Nigeria to go backward, more personalities will die of Covid-19. Let Nigerians join me in prayer between 1st and 14 of January to pray against death in Villa, Covid-19 is still much around.

“Apart from this, the review of Imo state governorship election will still take place, Hope Uzodinma should sit right otherwise he will see the shocker of his life.

“On the senatorial election of Okigwe Zone, if they put any APC candidate wrongly, he will not rule, thus said the Lord. Only the PDP candidate, Emmanuel Okewulonu is anointed to be on the senatorial seat of Okigwe Zone

“God is angry with people who have disrupted this country either you are a pastor, politician or anybody, I will elaborate more on this on the 22nd of December.”