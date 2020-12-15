Cindy Sanyu Calls Omah Lay an Idiot For Breaking COVID-19 Rules

Ugandan singer, Cindy Sanyu, has slammed Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems, for breaking COVID-19 restriction rules in her country.

Bother singers were arrested and arraigned in court after they staged a concert with a huge crowd disregarding social distancing rules.

According to Cindy Sanyu, it is unfair that Ugandan artistes are prevented from holding shows while Nigerians were allowed to do so in the country.

She said in a video, “This is cindy…I’ve got something on my mind and I think I should just say it. So we as artists since the lockdown have been trying to stay quiet for the good of the country because of this whole lockdown corona situation. And while we are doing this we are the ones who are being ignored the most,” she said.

“No more shows, bars were closed and every avenue that an artist could have made some money for lunch, their children, their health was stopped first. But even up till now artists have totally been ignored so… a lot of artists are starving, a lot of artists are in heavy debts right now and it doesn’t have to be me, to feel it because I’m a fellow artist.”

The singer also criticised Omah Lay, who she branded an “idiot”, for performing in a concert with a large crowd in attendance and “proudly” showing it off on social media while Ugandan artistes starved.

“So in all our silence, a foreigner had a concert in this country and actually got a filled up concert where there was no social distancing, there were no masks and this Idiot even posted it online and he was very proud about the fact that he had a successful concert in Uganda,” she added.

“So it’s official, I am a hooligan and I am proud because I don’t agree with this. It’s not fair, It’s not right by any standard that you look at it. You may try to put down the positive, try to hide it, but it was a concert and it happened during the lockdown while artistes here are starving.”