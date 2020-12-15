BREAKING: Kano Assembly Speaker, Majority Leader Resign

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, has tendered his resignation.

Also tendering his resignation is the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi.

Confirming the news is the Member representing Doguwa, Salisu Ibrahim Riruwai.

No reason has been given for the resignation which was tendered at the House in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The speaker resigned on his own personal reason, according to his resignation letter sent to the 9th Assembly platform at 1:08am, while the majority leader did not give reason for his resignation,” Ibrahim said.