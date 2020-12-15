Boko Haram Claims Responsibility Katsina Kidnap Of Students

Boko Haram terrorists group has claimed responsibility for the abduction of over 300 students of the Government Science School in Kankara, Katsina State.

An audio by HumAngle has Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau admitting responsibility.

He, however, rubbishes claims that they have tabled demands

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” HumAngle quotes him as saying

A top commander also dismissed claims that the sect has made demands.

“The only time we spoke with the parents was to warn them to tell the military to desist from making any attempts to forcefully rescue the boys,” he said.