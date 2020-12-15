Biden Reacts As Electoral College Confirms His Election Victory

Joe Biden has reacted to the news of his victory in the 2020 US election by the Electoral College.

Biden described the confirmation as the prevailing of the will of the people.

“Once again, in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed,” Biden said.

“Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong.”

Biden praised the effort of local stakeholders who did their part in the face of the pandemic.

“American democracy works because America makes it work at a local level. One of the extraordinary things we saw this year was that everyday Americans, our friends and our neighbours, often volunteers, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, demonstrated absolute courage. They showed a deep and unwavering faith in and a commitment to the law,” Biden said.

He noted how officials did not “give credence to what they knew was not true.”

“They knew this election was overseen, was overseen by them. It was honest. It was free and it was fair,” Biden said in a CNN report.

Biden highlighted how many officials faced political pressure, verbal abuse and threats of physical violence.

“It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It’s simply unconscionable. We owe all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn’t seek the spotlight,” Biden said. “Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it’s everyday Americans infused with honour, character and decency that is the heart of this nation.”