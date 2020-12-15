Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai; Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa

A top source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the First Lady has now relocated quietly to the UAE for over three months. No one knows when she would return to the country.

The Presidency source said, “Aisha Buhari has relocated quietly to Dubai. She has been going to the UAE even before the daughter’s wedding.

“Before the wedding, she also stayed there for months during lockdown, shopping and relaxing. But since the end of the wedding, she has been away owing to security concerns in the villa.”

SaharaReporters gathered that occasionally, she issues statements announcing the distribution of palliatives but has never been seen at any official functions.