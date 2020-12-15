Afenifere Backs IPOB’s Eastern Security Network, Hails Regional Policing

The Afenifere Yoruba social-political group has backed the Eastern Security Network launched by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The security outfit was launched to secure the Southeast region from the menace of Fulani herdsmen.

Welcoming the development, the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said that state policing is the only solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

He said, “It is seen that the central policing in Nigeria has collapsed, and the regional policing is not a new thing in this country. And, I tell you, we are back to the era of regional policing.

“The security challenges have gone beyond what the Nigeria police can handle, and since we have had regional policing before, we are back into the era again.”

When asked if the new outfit was needed, he said, “Kanu is doing what is good for his region.”

In his reactions to the recent abduction of schoolboys by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kankara, Katsina State, Odumakin said, “Even in the President’s home state, federal security is porous. The Nigeria police cannot secure anybody, so clearly, we are back to regional policing.”