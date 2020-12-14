Wike Reflects Ideals Of True Leadership – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has hailed his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, as someone who reflects the ideals of true leadership.

Ikpeazu said this in a statement congratulating Wike on his birthday.

He said, “In his entire public service, whether as Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to a Governor, as a Minister or Governor, Wike has remained consistent in his pursuit of justice and good governance and he does this with great courage and strong convictions.

Ikpeazu prayed that God should grant Wike many more years and excellent health to continue to render more years of dedicated service to our country.

“The Governor, on behalf of his family, the Government and People of Abia wishes Governor Nyesom Wike a very happy birthday and many happy returns of the day, “he added.