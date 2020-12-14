Van De Beek Shouldn’t Have Joined Man United – Van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal has said that Van De Beek shouldn’t have joined the Premier League club.

Van De Beek joined United last summer from Ajax but has only managed to get two starts in the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old Dutchman had his last game for United in their 1-0 loss to West Ham during which he was substituted at halftime.

“I hope his time will come, but I don’t think he made a good choice,” Van Gaal told Dutch television channel Ziggo.

“I said that right away.

“If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what position should Van de Beek be in?

“He doesn’t have the qualities of Pogba and Fernandes. And now you see that Pogba often doesn’t start. Where should Van de Beek play then? I think you could have seen that beforehand.”