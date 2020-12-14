Van De Beek Shouldn’t Have Joined Man United – Van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal has said that Van De Beek shouldn’t have joined the Premier League club.
Van De Beek joined United last summer from Ajax but has only managed to get two starts in the Premier League this season.
The 21-year-old Dutchman had his last game for United in their 1-0 loss to West Ham during which he was substituted at halftime.
“I hope his time will come, but I don’t think he made a good choice,” Van Gaal told Dutch television channel Ziggo.
“I said that right away.
“If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what position should Van de Beek be in?
“He doesn’t have the qualities of Pogba and Fernandes. And now you see that Pogba often doesn’t start. Where should Van de Beek play then? I think you could have seen that beforehand.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.