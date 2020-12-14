Thierry Henry Turned Off The TV When Xhaka Captained Arsenal – Evra

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has said that he cannot stand watching the club get captained by Granite Xhaka.

This was revealed by former Manchester United left back, Patrice Evra, who said he was at Henry’s house to watch an Arsenal game.

He said this after Arsenal lost 0-1 at home against Burnley on Sunday with Chaka sent off.

The red card was before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal to give Burnley all three points.

“Thierry Henry invited me once round his house to watch the Arsenal game,” Evra begun.

“He turned on the TV, the first image we saw on the screen was Xhaka captaining the Arsenal team. Thierry Henry turned off the TV.

“He said, ‘I cannot watch my team and Xhaka being the captain of my team'”