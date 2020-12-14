Ronaldo Reacts To Globe Soccer Player Of The Year Nomination

Juventus star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to being named among the finalist for the Globe Soccer Player of the Year and Player of the Century awards.

In the Player of the Century category, Ronaldo is nominated alongside Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, and Mohamed Salah,

Reacting to the news, he tweeted: “I’m honored and proud to be among the finalists for the Globe Soccer Player of the Year and Player of the Century awards. It’s always a pleasure and absolute joy to receive such public recognition from football fans all around the world.”

All categories that will be awarded prizes are as follows:

Player of the century: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.

Coach of the century: Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane.

Club of the century: Al Ahly, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Agent of the century: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola.

The 2020 player of the year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The 2020 club of the year: Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The 2020 coach of the year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hansi Flick (Bayern) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool).