Nigeria’s Failure Gave Birth To Eastern Security Network – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has said that Nigeria has a failed state gave birth to the Easter Security Network which he recently launched.

Kanu said in a tweet, “Two days ago we launched the EASTERN SECURITY NETWORK (ESN) to tackle the menace of Fulani terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, extra-judicial executions & state sponsored lawlessness. #Nigeria is officially a failed state, only regional security outfits like ESN can save the people.”

In another statement, Kanu said that the “outfit which is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the South West and the Miyetti Allah security outfit will ensure the safety of our forests and farm lands which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.”