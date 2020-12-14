Naira Marley Confesses Love For Tacha, Tiwa Savage, Others

Popular hip-hop artist, Naira Marley has confessed his love for a number of female celebrities, such as Tiwa, Tacha and Kim Oprah.

The music star confessed his crush on these ladies with surprise gifts.

He sent cakes, flower bouquets and cards, and a special note written for each of them separately.

In an Instagram post, Naira Marley reposted a screenshot of appreciation from Tiwa Savage, reality star Tacha, comedienne Taaooma, Moet, and Kim Oprah.

Tacha shared videos showing excitement and also expressed shock on Instastories.

She said she got the flowers and called her sister to know who it was from and her sister said, Naira Marley. The note on the flower read, “My heart, my soul for you.”

“So guys I just got these cute flowers sent to me and I’m saying in my head could this be from a crush? I got really hyped and called my sister like babes who’s this from you brought it to me and she said it’s from Naira Marley.

” I was like Naira doesn’t have a crush on me, why is he gifting me flowers? Tacha questioned.