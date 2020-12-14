MURIC Attacks US, CAN, Mocks Trump Over Blacklist Of Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has attacked the United States and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over a list which placed Nigeria among the nations accused of religious violations.

The list was, a few weeks ago, released by the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who lamented the religious persecution in Nigeria.

Reacting to the list, MURIC through its Director Professor Ishaq Akintola said that any persecution in Nigeria has Muslims at the receiving end.

He said, “We are nonplussed by the recent allegation of violation of religious rights made by the United States against Nigeria. This is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. By the way, what is the US record of respecting the religious rights of Muslims around the world?

“All pieces of evidence point at the US heading a Westo-Christian crusade against Muslim leaders and Muslim countries around the globe.

“Why are Muslim nations always on the list of US sanctions? Is it not for the purpose of retarding their progress while Western countries continue to rise?

MURIC accused CAN of lying about the situation in Nigeria.

“As for CAN’s lie that 95% of heads of security agencies in Nigeria are Muslims, we are not surprised because deceit is not only in the character of CAN, it is in its DNA. CAN deliberately ignored the federal cabinet where Christians have 20 while Muslims are only 18 and this is a government under a Muslim president.

“CAN is mischievous. CAN is insatiable. CAN will continue to deceive the world that Christians are marginalised until all positions are filled with Christians only and until Muslims are forced to eat from crusts under the table. Our neighbour’s middle name has long been known as ‘deception’.

“CAN’s claim of religious discrimination is false, baseless and unfounded.

“To cap the edifice, CAN ensures that its agents in the government ministries and agencies deprive Muslims of enjoying public facilities and civic rights like national identity cards and international passports once they insist on maintaining their Islamic identity.

“It is our contention that President Trump is picking on President Buhari because the latter is a Muslim. It is religious stigmatisation.

“President Donald Trump is too eager to swallow CAN’s lies, hook, line and sinker. Fortunately the world now realises who we are dealing with. It is becoming clearer day by day particularly in the wake of the US election that Trump is a man already drowned in the sea of fantasies.

“A bully, a fake democrat and a totalitarian dictator has taken America for a ride. The only relief today is that we know Trump does not represent America. At least true democrats have proved that they can maintain the American standard,” it said.