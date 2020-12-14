Katsina Kidnap: Only Ten Students Left With Bandits – Garba Shehu

The Presidency through Garba Shehu has said that it is only ten students that are left in the captivity of bandits who stormed a school in Kankara, Katsina State.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State had earlier said that the number of kidnapped students is 333.

However, Garba Shehu who spoke to the BBC said that that number has reduced to ten because the bandits lost control of some of the students who escaped.

The BBC said, “The Government of Nigeria has said its security forces have surrounded the location where gunmen have kept schoolchildren abducted from a secondary school in Katsina State.

“Spokesman for the President, Mallam Garba Shehu told the BBC only ten children were remaining in the hands of the gunmen according to their colleagues who escaped from the gunmen.

“The number is below figures released by school authorities at the beginning. Garba Shehu said the school children who escaped said 10 of their friends were still with their abductors.”

