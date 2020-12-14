I Won’t Take The COVID-19 Vaccine Now – Trump

President Donald Trump of the United States of America has said that he will not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine now.
Trump said that the delay is as a result of a directive which prevents the people in the White House from taking it.
Sharing on Twitter, the president said he was “not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”
“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the programme, unless specifically necessary.
“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” Trump wrote.
