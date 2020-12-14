Home » I Will Quit Politics In 2023 To Give Way For Youths – Theodore Orji

I Will Quit Politics In 2023 To Give Way For Youths – Theodore Orji

By - 41 mins on December 14, 2020
PDP

Senator Theodore Orji

The Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji, has said that he is going to quit politics in 2023 and would resist any attempt to lure him back.

The former governor of Abia State said that his decision is to pave way for the youths to participate in politics.

He said this while speaking at a traditional wedding in Umuajatta Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Orji said: “Your future as Abians is bright. I have since decided to quit politics in 2023 to give way for you all.

“If I don’t quit, there won’t be space for you. But I have to quit so that you can take over. I’ll support you in every way possible.

“You have all been supporting me since the inception of my political career, thank you so much for that; it’s time for me to support you in your own careers too.”

