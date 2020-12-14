I Will Quit Politics In 2023 To Give Way For Youths – Theodore Orji

The Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji, has said that he is going to quit politics in 2023 and would resist any attempt to lure him back.
The former governor of Abia State said that his decision is to pave way for the youths to participate in politics.
He said this while speaking at a traditional wedding in Umuajatta Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area.
Orji said: “Your future as Abians is bright. I have since decided to quit politics in 2023 to give way for you all.
“If I don’t quit, there won’t be space for you. But I have to quit so that you can take over. I’ll support you in every way possible.
“You have all been supporting me since the inception of my political career, thank you so much for that; it’s time for me to support you in your own careers too.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.