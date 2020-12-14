I Have No Quarrel With Adams Oshiomhole – Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that his has no quarel with the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole and his boss Governor Godwin Obaseki had a fall out before the 2020 Edo State governorship election.

The fall out forced Obaseki to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, and contested and won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking about his relationship with Oshiomhole, Shaibu said that the former governor played a huge role in his political development.

“Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically.

“He made me stand my ground and help us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Oshiomhole,” Shaibu said.