EPL: Arteta Reveals Why Arsenal Lost 1-0 To Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed why his side lost 1-0 in Sunday’s English Premier League game against Burnley.

Arteta’s men lost due to an own goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Granit Xhaka sent off.

Speaking after the game, Arteta blamed his side’s dominance of the game for the loss.

“It’s another really disappointing defeat because of the way we performed, the way we completely dominated the game, the chances we generated,” Arteta told Arsenal’s official website.

“They had zero shots on target, but instead we lost the game. Obviously, the red card changes the game completely. Still, we have to defend the set-piece better, and we had some really good moments still with ten men.

“As you could see, you could not fault what the players are trying to do and how much they are willing. And probably it’s that they are too willing that Granit did what he did. I’m extremely disappointed, obviously.

“Burnley made us pay. It’s our mistake. In the Premier League, you have to win the game. It’s not a question, it’s not a doubt. You have to go and win the game. That’s it.”