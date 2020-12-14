COVID-19: Buhari’s Aide Hints At Another Lockdown

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, has said that the year 2021 may be filled with lockdowns and other restrictions experienced in 2020.
In a tweet he hared, Ogunlesi said that the move will be a “desperate attempts at curve-flattening.”
According to him, “From a COVID-19 POV, looks like H1 2021 will be a lot like 2020 – restrictions, lockdowns, desperate attempts at curve-flattening.
“That’s probably the second most daring roguish feat 2020 has pulled off – this act of deluding us all into regarding it as an aberration,” he wrote.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.