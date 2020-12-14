COVID-19: Buhari’s Aide Hints At Another Lockdown

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, has said that the year 2021 may be filled with lockdowns and other restrictions experienced in 2020.

In a tweet he hared, Ogunlesi said that the move will be a “desperate attempts at curve-flattening.”

According to him, “From a COVID-19 POV, looks like H1 2021 will be a lot like 2020 – restrictions, lockdowns, desperate attempts at curve-flattening.

“That’s probably the second most daring roguish feat 2020 has pulled off – this act of deluding us all into regarding it as an aberration,” he wrote.