COVID-19: Boss Mustapha In Isolation As Family Members Test Positive

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha has gone into isolation after members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha who doubles as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said that he and his wife tested negative.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SGF said, “My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities,” he added.

Mustapha urged Nigerians to stay safe by following COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states,” he said.