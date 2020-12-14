Calabar: 19 Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Ecape Police Custody

About 19 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers have reportedly escaped from police custody in Calabar, Cross River State.
According to CrossRiverWatch, the 19 suspects who were detained at police headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, escaped between Saturday night and Sunday morning after using a hacksaw to cut the key to the cell.
It was gathered that the station guard on night duty and some other officers on duty have been detained.
More details later…
