Barcelona Can Still Win La Liga Title – Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said that he believes the club can win the La Liga title this season.

The Catalan Giants are currently in eight position and nine points behind the league leaders Real Sociedad.

However. Koeman believes his side can still end the season with the title if they express confidence in front of goal.

“Of course we can win [the La Liga title].

“If we improve and we have more confidence, and we improve our effectiveness [in front of goal], there’s a chance.

“There are still lots of games left remaining. We know our situation in the league.

“We knew after we lost against Cadiz we had to win and let’s hope that is good for the confidence.”