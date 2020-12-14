Aguero Is Back To Manchester City Training – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that the club’s striker Sergio Aguero is back to training with the team.

Aguero was sidelined in Saturday’s Manchester Derby due to a bout of gastoenteritis.

Guardiola is, however, yet to decide if the Argentine will play in their next game against West Brom.

“Today Sergio Aguero was training,” he said. “The last two or three days before that he didn’t.”

The Spaniard also expressed excitement that he can now focus on the English Premier League with the Champions League off till February

“In the Premier League so far, the European teams played in different competitions, now everyone plays the same amount [of games],” he said.

“We are lucky to play in Europe. Now is the moment to play the game and try to beat them. No more complications.”