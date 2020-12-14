Actress Calista Okoronkwo Reveals Why Older Men Are Sweeter

Actress Calista Okoronkwo has said that she prefers to get married to an older men.

In a recent interview, the Imo State born actress said that older men are sweeter in a relationship.

She said, “Marriage for me is another two years because as humans, we always have a set goal. When I was growing up, I would say ‘when I am thirty I want to finish having my kids and just relax with my husband, try to get my body back, and get my feet back on track’, and that thought is still in line for me. So, marriage is not far from me. I’m thirty, and in two years, I’m good to go,” she told Sun News.

On marrying older men she adds, “I can marry an older man, but I cannot be somebody’s second or third wife. The older the sweeter. I always like my man to be older than me so that I can feel some sense of security and comfort around him. If he’s much younger, I’ll probably not take him seriously, and that’s the truth.”

Wondering if Ms Okonkwo is scared of married? Hear her: “I’m not scared of marriage. As a matter of fact, I’m looking forward to walking down the aisle with the man of my dreams. I’m not an advocate of divorce, that’s why I’m taking my time to choose. I’m not married today not because I don’t have suitors coming, I do have suitors but I’m taking my time to be sure that whoever I settle with would be the right person. I don’t want anybody pushing me saying, ‘Cally, it’s time to settle down’, when I know I haven’t found a man.”