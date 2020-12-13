What Will Happen If Buhari Doesn’t Sack Service Chiefs – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of insecurity in the country.

Ayodele stated that there will be confusion if the Service Chiefs serving under the president are not sacked.

He made this known in reaction to the bandit attack on Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina state.

He said: “Unfortunately, President Buhari is running the country like he has no direction, look at how they kidnapped students in his hometown yet he has refused to remove the service chiefs and replace them with people that can act.

“I want to Say what the Lord said, I have said it before, If Buhari doesn’t change the service chiefs before February, there will be disorderliness and confusion in the country.

“Actually, there are lot of confusion in his government now and there are lot of internal trouble” in both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The popular cleric said the confusion would lead Nigeria to “unforeseen anarchy and total disorderliness because this insecurity will affect the rich and the poor.”